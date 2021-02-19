UrduPoint.com
UK Jan Retail Sales Dive 8.2% On Virus Lockdown: Data

UK Jan retail sales dive 8.2% on virus lockdown: data

Retail sales in Britain tumbled 8.2 percent in January from a month earlier, the sharpest fall since April, after the UK re-entered lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic, official data showed Friday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Retail sales in Britain tumbled 8.2 percent in January from a month earlier, the sharpest fall since April, after the UK re-entered lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic, official data showed Friday.

"All sectors saw a monthly decline in volume sales... except for non-store retailers and food stores," the Office for National Statistics said.

