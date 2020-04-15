UK Labor Leader Urges Government to Be Transparent on Lockdown Exit Strategy

The newly-elected leader of the UK Labor Party, Keir Starmer has called on the government to be open and transparent with the public about its plans to ease and finally end the lockdown that has been in place in light of the COVID-19 pandemic

In a letter to UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is currently standing in for Prime Minister Boris Johnson amid his recovery from COVID-19, Starmer urged for setting "clearly the criteria the Government will be using to inform how and when it intends to ease the lockdown measures."

The politician also pressed the government to publish the "exit strategy now or in the coming week," so parliament could debate in this regard after returning from Easter recess.

In Starmer's opinion, the government must also outline sectors of the economy and core public services that will see eased lockdown restrictions.

"This should be accompanied by a clear plan to protect workers and family members as well as an assessment of the impact such measures will have on the economy and existing government support schemes," the letter read.

On Wednesday, media reported that Raab would announce the prolongation of lockdown measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 until at least May 7.

On March 23, Johnson announced several stringent social distancing measures, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country began to rise rapidly. At present, UK citizens can only leave their homes for the purchase of essential goods, medical appointments, work, and to exercise once a day. Public gatherings have also been banned.