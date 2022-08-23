UrduPoint.com

UK Largest Bilateral Development Partner Of Pakistan: Ayaz Sadiq

Syed Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published August 23, 2022 | 01:04 PM

UK largest bilateral development partner of Pakistan: Ayaz Sadiq

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has underlined the importance of exploring ways and means to further enhance the existing multifaceted partnership between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2022) Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has underlined the importance of exploring ways and means to further enhance the existing multifaceted partnership between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

He was talking to Development Director of the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office to Pakistan, Annabel Gerry, who called on him in Islamabad.

The Minister, while expressing satisfaction at the current status of bilateral relations, said the United Kingdom is one of the largest and important bilateral development partners of Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Sardar Ayaz Sadiq United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Pakistan offers conducive environment for US inves ..

Pakistan offers conducive environment for US investors, entrepreneurs: Masood Kh ..

25 minutes ago
 PM leaves for Doha on two-day official visit to Qa ..

PM leaves for Doha on two-day official visit to Qatar

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd August 2022

4 hours ago
 Europe Can Phase Out Russian Coal by Paying 30%-40 ..

Europe Can Phase Out Russian Coal by Paying 30%-40% More to Other Suppliers - Ex ..

13 hours ago
 Rosatom Says Filed 6 Lawsuits for $3Bln Over NPP C ..

Rosatom Says Filed 6 Lawsuits for $3Bln Over NPP Contract Termination by Finland

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.