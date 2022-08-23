UK largest bilateral development partner of Pakistan: Ayaz Sadiq

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2022) Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has underlined the importance of exploring ways and means to further enhance the existing multifaceted partnership between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

He was talking to Development Director of the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office to Pakistan, Annabel Gerry, who called on him in Islamabad.

The Minister, while expressing satisfaction at the current status of bilateral relations, said the United Kingdom is one of the largest and important bilateral development partners of Pakistan.