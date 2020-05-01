UK lender RBS says Q1 profit dives 59% on virus impact

Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland revealed Friday that first-quarter net profit dived almost 60 percent as it was hurt by economic fallout from the cornavirus pandemic

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ):Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland revealed Friday that first-quarter net profit dived almost 60 percent as it was hurt by economic fallout from the cornavirus pandemic.

(Profit after taxation hit 288 million ($361 million, 331 million euros) in the three months to March from 707 million a year earlier, RBS said in a results statement, adding it had taken a 628 million charge on the worsening economic outlook arising from COVID-19.