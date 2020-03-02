UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Manufacturing Grows Despite Coronavirus Pressures

Sumaira FH 56 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 06:18 PM

UK manufacturing grows despite coronavirus pressures

UK manufacturing activity rebounded in February to a ten-month high on easing Brexit uncertainty, but supply chains were nevertheless pressured by coronavirus concerns, data showed Monday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :UK manufacturing activity rebounded in February to a ten-month high on easing Brexit uncertainty, but supply chains were nevertheless pressured by coronavirus concerns, data showed Monday.

The IHS Markit UK Manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) stood at 51.7 last month, the group said in a statement.

That was the highest level since April 2019 and compared with a neutral print of 50.0 in January. A reading above 50 indicates growth.

"Growth of manufacturing output accelerated... as domestic demand continued to recover on the back of reduced political uncertainty," IHS Markit said in a statement.

"Supply chain disruptions were rapidly emerging, however, as the outbreak of COVID-19 led to sizeable raw material delivery delays, rising input costs and increased pressure on stocks of purchases."The research group added that "companies reported reduced new work intakes from Asia -- especially China -- due to the COVID-19 outbreak".

Despite those concerns, manufacturing output regained composure last month after the convincing general election victory for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives in December that enabled the UK to finally leave the European Union on January 31.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister China European Union Reading United Kingdom Brexit January February April December Stocks 2019 From Asia First Prudential Modarba Election 2018 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UNHCR's voluntary repatriation programme for Afgha ..

8 seconds ago

Abdul Waheed allotted charge as SO (Admin) I&PR De ..

9 seconds ago

Speakers pay tributes to Quaid-e-Azam at celebrat ..

11 seconds ago

Pre-arrest bail plea of 7 accused involved in murd ..

12 seconds ago

19 held during crackdown against criminals in Isla ..

14 seconds ago

Sindh govt urged to restore Agriculture Produce Ac ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.