UK markets rebound on Johnson election landslide

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :A crushing election victory for Britain's Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent delight through UK markets on Friday, with the pound the prime beneficiary.

London's FTSE 100 index rallied 0.9 percent to 7,335.23 points in early morning deals as investors gave their verdict, reversing initial opening losses.

The capital's second-tier FTSE 250 index meanwhile soared four percent in value.

"The Conservative Party has secured an historic mandate with a thumping victory, providing clarity for investors where there was confusion," said analyst Neil Wilson at trading site Markets.com.

Sterling had jumped overnight to hit $1.3514 -- its highest level since mid-2018.

The euro had tanked to 82.80 pence, which was a low not seen since just after the Brexit referendum in 2016.