UK May Provide Borrowers With Permanent Support Similar to COVID-19 Measures - FCA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) suggested on Thursday establishing obligatory support measures for borrowers who might be in a tough financial situation, as the government did during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The FCA is proposing to make permanent requirements on lenders to support borrowers in difficulty, which were put in place during the pandemic," the statement read.

The rules would oblige mortgage, consumer credit and overdraft providers to deliver the right support to customers struggling to make repayments, temporarily allow lenders to make reduced or no payments or change the loan or mortgage term, provide customers with free money guidance and debt advice, and consider the overall impact of support arrangements on mortgage balances, according to the document.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the FCA urgently established guidelines to support clients in difficult financial situations. As a result, more than five million UK nationals received a deferral on loans and mortgage payments.