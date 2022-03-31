UK Not Planning To Pay For Gas In Rubles - Johnson's Spokesman
Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2022 | 08:26 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The United Kingdom does not plan to pay for Russian gas in rubles, a spokesman of Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.
"That is not something we will be looking to do," the spokesman said, as quoted by Reuters.