UK Not Planning To Pay For Gas In Rubles - Johnson's Spokesman

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2022 | 08:26 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The United Kingdom does not plan to pay for Russian gas in rubles, a spokesman of Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

"That is not something we will be looking to do," the spokesman said, as quoted by Reuters.

Prime Minister Russia United Kingdom Gas

