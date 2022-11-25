UrduPoint.com

UK Nurses To Strike In Mid-December Amid Inflation, Gov't Refusal To Negotiate - RCN

Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2022 | 06:30 PM

UK Nurses to Strike in Mid-December Amid Inflation, Gov't Refusal to Negotiate - RCN

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) The UK's Royal College of Nursing (RCN) on Friday announced strikes on December 15 and 20 after the country's government refused to hold formal negotiations on the issue of underpayment affecting staffing levels, a situation made worse by rising inflation.

"Our first phase of strike action will take place on Thursday 15 and Tuesday 20 December after the UK government turned down our offer of formal, detailed negotiations as an alternative to strikes. The strikes will happen in England, Northern Ireland and Wales with a list of employers where strike action will take place announced next week," the RCN said in a statement.

The statement also said that the decision to stage the strike had been caused, among others, by underpayment and low staffing levels, which in turn affects patient safety.

"Staffing levels are so low that patient care is being compromised. Only by paying nursing staff fairly will we recruit and retain people in our profession," the statement added.

Earlier in November, the UK Public and Commercial Services Union said that about 100,000 UK civil servants voted to go on strike to demand higher wages amid record hikes in the cost of living.

The UK has been facing a wave of strikes organized by trade unions in recent months due to record inflation. Railway and airport employees, lawyers, postal workers, nurses and others have been protesting against job cuts and low pay while also demanding an improvement in working conditions.

According to UK government data, the first wave of rail strikes, which took place in June, cost the government more than $110 million.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lawyers Job Wales Ireland United Kingdom June November December Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Airport

Recent Stories

President lauds cricket team's performance in T20 ..

President lauds cricket team's performance in T20 WC

17 minutes ago
 Monetary policy: SBP increases interest rate to 16 ..

Monetary policy: SBP increases interest rate to 16% to curtail inflation

29 minutes ago
 Hasan Ali signs for Warwickshire for county season ..

Hasan Ali signs for Warwickshire for county season of 2023

2 hours ago
 SC revokes lifetime ban on former PTI leader Faisa ..

SC revokes lifetime ban on former PTI leader Faisal Vawda

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan should postpone public gathering due to ..

Imran Khan should postpone public gathering due to security threat: Rana Sanaull ..

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announ ..

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announced

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.