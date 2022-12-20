UrduPoint.com

UK Nurses To Strike Over Low Wages

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2022 | 10:10 AM

UK Nurses to Strike Over Low Wages

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Members of the Royal College of Nursing ” the UK trade union of nurses ” will go on strike in England, Wales and Northern Ireland on December 20, demanding higher wages amid record inflation in the country.

A total of up to 100,000 nurses are expected to take part in the industrial action which was triggered by the refusal of the UK authorities to open formal pay negotiations. The nurses will also be protesting against job cuts and demanding the improvement of working conditions. The event is expected to cause possible outages in the operation of the UK National Health Service.

The strike is part of a two-day industrial action, the first round of which took place on December 15.

