UK Oil Giant BP To Cut 10,000 Jobs Amid Fall In Demand Due To COVID-19 Outbreak - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 06:47 PM

The United Kingdom's oil and gas giant BP is set to cut 15 percent of its workforce, 10,000 jobs in total, amid a rapid fall in demand caused by the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak that has seen passenger air travel suspended and industries shutter, according to domestic media reports on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) The United Kingdom's oil and gas giant BP is set to cut 15 percent of its workforce, 10,000 jobs in total, amid a rapid fall in demand caused by the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak that has seen passenger air travel suspended and industries shutter, according to domestic media reports on Monday.

During a conference call, BP CEO Bernard Looney said that the cuts will mostly be made from the company's clerical staff, the Sky news broadcaster reported. Looney added that he sympathized with those who will lose their jobs.

"These are tough decisions to make. But the impact - particularly on those leaving us - is much, much tougher," Looney was quoted by the broadcaster as saying.

BP will also cut one in three senior-level positions, with those who remain in their posts having their pay frozen for the rest of the year, the broadcaster reported.

As a result of the global fall in demand for oil, BP will push ahead with its plans to attain a net-zero carbon footprint by 2050, the broadcaster cited Looney as saying.

"While the external environment is driving us to move faster - and perhaps go deeper at this stage than we originally intended - the direction of travel remains the same," the CEO stated, as quoted by the broadcaster.

Global oil prices fell rapidly in March and April after OPEC+ nations initially failed to agree on an output cut deal as well as the widespread cancellation of passenger flights all across the globe due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

On April 20, the price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for May delivery fell into negative territory for the first time in history, although prices have since risen, approaching nearly $40 a barrel, as countries ease lockdown restrictions that were imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

