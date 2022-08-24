UrduPoint.com

UK Owes France $9.9Mln For Border Control Services - French Authorities

Published August 24, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) The United Kingdom has not covered expenses to France for services of curbing illegal migration on the French end of the English Channel, with the debt totaling over 10 million Euros ($9.9 million), the public relations department of Hauts-de-France region said on Wednesday.

"The difficulties are compounded by the fact that the British are not reimbursing the expenditure undertaken to contribute to the protection of the border as well as the security of the migrants. Several million euros are owed to France by GB as of today (including almost ‚¬10 million to pay for the reserve gendarmes and the airborne surveillance). Despite this, more than 60 per cent of the attempted crossings have been stopped since the start of 2022," the department said in a statement quoted by The Times newspaper.

The French border protection service involves about 800 patrols to address illegal migration on a daily basis, which is not enough to control the entire 99-mile coastline, which smugglers use to bring people in, according to the report.

On Monday, a record number of 1,295 illegal migrants entered the UK via the English Channel, increasing the annual figure to 22,700, which is 80% more than in the same period last year, according to the UK defense ministry.

The number of unregistered migrants arriving in the UK continues to rise despite a migration agreement signed between the UK and Rwanda in mid-April, which allows London to deport them to the African country for processing of documents, obtaining asylum, and relocation. In September 2021, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel ordered the border patrol to turn back boats carrying migrants across the English Channel before they reach UK coasts to tackle the surge in arrivals from continental Europe.

