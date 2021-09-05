UK-Pak BC to meet UK investors to lure foreign investment in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :UK-Pak Business Council would meet with UK investors in London in last week of September to lure foreign investment in diversified fields in Pakistan besides establishing collaboration between private sector for setting up joint ventures in various sectors of economy.

Chairman, UK-Pak Business Council Pakistan chapter Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Sunday said while talking to a delegation of importers and exporters led by Air Commodore(Retd) Ch Muhammad Asif Arain.

He said UK is the fifth largest economy in the world measured by nominal gross domestic products(GDP) comprising three percent of the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP), said a news release issued here on Sunday.

He said UK is the ninth largest exporter and the fourth largest importer in the world.

The chairman said the council was creating awareness about Prime Minister Imran Khan' special unprecedented package of incentives offered to all foreign investors to attract foreign investment to Pakistan for industrialisation coupled with business friendly environment.

He said the council was also planning to conduct a joint meeting of UK-Pak investors in the UK for exploring investment avenues in different sectors.

Mian Kashif said Pakistan's export to the UK posted a 33 percent growth when it reached US $ 2.025 billion in the fiscal last fiscal year ended on June 2021 against US $ 1.522 bln over financial year 2020 mainly led by textile products.

He said remittances from the UK to Pakistan increased by 58 percent from US $ 2.569bn in financial year 2020 to US $ 4.067bn which, he added, was a good sign for economy. He said principal reason for increase in Pakistan textile products was due to the market diversification drive by the UK companies in the aftermath of the covid 19 induced crisis. The UK companies have realised their vulnerability due to over-reliance on Bangladesh, India and China.

He said he has set up special facilitation centre at his Lahore office to help, guide and assist all UK investors. And they would be provided all facilities to visit the proposed sites for investment besides free transportation.