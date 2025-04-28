UK, Pakistan agree to strengthen climate collaboration under Green Compact

Pakistan and the United Kingdom have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation on climate action, nature conservation, and green economic growth under the Pakistan-UK Green Compact

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Pakistan and the United Kingdom have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation on climate action, nature conservation, and green economic growth under the Pakistan-UK Green Compact.

The agreement was discussed during a meeting between Federal Minister for Climate Change Musadik Malik and a UK government delegation led by Jo Moir, Development Director at the British High Commission on Monday.

The talks focused on accelerating joint efforts to combat climate change, enhance climate resilience, and mobilise finance for sustainable development in Pakistan.

Both sides emphasised the importance of the Green Compact, a non-binding political partnership established to drive shared climate and biodiversity goals until 2030.

Minister Malik highlighted Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate impacts and called for increased international support. "Pakistan urgently needs technical and financial assistance to address climate challenges,"he said, welcoming the UK’s role in facilitating innovative financing and capacity-building programmes.

Jo Moir reiterated the UK’s commitment to supporting Pakistan and other climate-vulnerable nations. "The Green Compact is designed to unlock private investment, foster research partnerships, and advance policy dialogue on clean energy and climate resilience," she said.

The areas of collaboration under the Compact include mobilising climate finance through initiatives like the Climate Investment Fund Pakistan (CIFPAK). Strengthening policy dialogue and research ties between the two countries and promoting green trade, carbon markets, and sustainable infrastructure.

Nimra Zaheer, Head of Climate, Resilience, and Humanitarian Team at the British High Commission, outlined plans for joint implementation, including an Annual Action Plan with quarterly progress reviews.

Secretary Climate Change Aisha Humera Moriani noted that the initiative would leverage expertise from governments, universities, and technology sectors. "The Compact will help both nations learn from each other—whether in AI-driven climate prediction or wildlife conservation," she said.

The Green Compact builds on Pakistan’s climate leadership at COP27 and the UK’s COP26 presidency, aiming to scale up global climate ambition.

Both countries will explore new opportunities in green investment and nature protection under the framework.