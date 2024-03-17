UK-Pakistan Chamber For Exploring Untapped Trade Potential
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2024 | 01:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) UK-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry's Vice President Ishtiaq Ahmad
on Sunday emphasized the need to explore the untapped trade potential among
United Kingdom Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.
He was speaking at a reception hosted by him in honour of newly appointed honorary
consul of Kyrgyzstan Meher Kashif Younis.
He highlighted the promising opportunities for trilateral cooperation and economic
collaboration among three countries, which offer attractive investment climate with
potential agriculture, energy, tourism sectors, infrastructure development, exchange
of educational deliberations and cross-border investments, can stimulate economic
growth, create jobs, and foster innovation.
Ishtiaq Ahmad said that by seizing the untapped opportunities in trade, investment,
and cultural exchange, all three states can embark on a path of mutual prosperity
and development. "It is imperative for policymakers, business leaders, and stakeholders
to work together in realizing the shared vision of a stronger and more dynamic partnership,"
he concluded.
On this occasion, Meher Kashif Younis said that the UK, Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan
share a history of diplomatic relations and have been maintaining cordial ties over the years,
however, there remains significant untapped potential in various sectors including trade,
investment, and cultural exchange. "I believe that by leveraging these opportunities, we
can benefit immensely and strengthen our mutual relations as the three countries possess
complementary economies with diverse goods and services to offer. By fostering trade
partnerships and eliminating trade barriers, we can boost our economies and create new
avenues for business growth," he argued.
He added that cultural exchange and people-to-people contacts are also vital for strengthening
the bond between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
More Stories From Business
-
'Modern designs, trends crucial for furniture industry'4 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 20245 hours ago
-
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth14 hours ago
-
Minister Shafay visits model bazaar at Johar Town16 hours ago
-
LCCI stresses facilitating taxpayers amidst economic challenges16 hours ago
-
Gold rates decline by Rs.1,050 to Rs.227,500 per tola18 hours ago
-
Viable approaches can double agri sector's contribution to economy: PBF19 hours ago
-
Textile exports earn $11.145 billion for Pakistan in 8 months23 hours ago
-
Gold prices go down by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan24 hours ago
-
Chinese banks report slight forex settlement surplus in February1 day ago
-
EU allocates 500 mln euros for ammunition production1 day ago