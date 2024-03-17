Open Menu

UK-Pakistan Chamber For Exploring Untapped Trade Potential

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2024 | 01:40 PM

UK-Pakistan Chamber for exploring untapped trade potential

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) UK-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry's Vice President Ishtiaq Ahmad

on Sunday emphasized the need to explore the untapped trade potential among

United Kingdom Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.

He was speaking at a reception hosted by him in honour of newly appointed honorary

consul of Kyrgyzstan Meher Kashif Younis.

He highlighted the promising opportunities for trilateral cooperation and economic

collaboration among three countries, which offer attractive investment climate with

potential agriculture, energy, tourism sectors, infrastructure development, exchange

of educational deliberations and cross-border investments, can stimulate economic

growth, create jobs, and foster innovation.

Ishtiaq Ahmad said that by seizing the untapped opportunities in trade, investment,

and cultural exchange, all three states can embark on a path of mutual prosperity

and development. "It is imperative for policymakers, business leaders, and stakeholders

to work together in realizing the shared vision of a stronger and more dynamic partnership,"

he concluded.

On this occasion, Meher Kashif Younis said that the UK, Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan

share a history of diplomatic relations and have been maintaining cordial ties over the years,

however, there remains significant untapped potential in various sectors including trade,

investment, and cultural exchange. "I believe that by leveraging these opportunities, we

can benefit immensely and strengthen our mutual relations as the three countries possess

complementary economies with diverse goods and services to offer. By fostering trade

partnerships and eliminating trade barriers, we can boost our economies and create new

avenues for business growth," he argued.

He added that cultural exchange and people-to-people contacts are also vital for strengthening

the bond between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Business Agriculture United Kingdom Kyrgyzstan Chamber Sunday Commerce All Industry Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

14 hours ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

14 hours ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

15 hours ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

17 hours ago
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

17 hours ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

17 hours ago
 IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

17 hours ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

17 hours ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

17 hours ago
 Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business