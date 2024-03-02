UK-Pakistan Inward Trade Mission visits SCCI

The UK-Pakistan Inward Trade Mission visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) to engage with the local business community here on Saturday

Upon arrival, the delegates received a warm welcome from Vice President (VP) SCCI Amer Majeed Sheikh, President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) Dr. Mariam Noman, Sialkot Business Community and WCCI Executive Committee Members.

During the meeting, Vice President SCCI M Amer Majeed Sheikh emphasised the importance of strengthening bilateral relations between the UK and Pakistan. He said the visit presented a unique opportunity to boost trade and investment between the two nations. He conveyed his appreciation to the delegation for attending the exhibition "We-Exhibit 2024", highlighting its role in promoting and supporting women empowerment. The VP SCCI said the presence of the delegation signified a crucial step in strengthening bilateral relations and exploring new avenues of collaboration and trade. He said that the relationship between the UK and Pakistan was deep-rooted, built on shared values and a vision for a prosperous future.

President of the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce Ahmed Jamal Nasir Awan remarked that there was substantial potential for trade between Pakistan and the UK.

He expressed his appreciation for the advanced technology utilised by Forward sports and noted his impression upon observing the significant contribution of women in the workforce to the economy.

Representative of the British High Commission Fabian Hartwell expressed his satisfaction with the collaboration between the British High Commission and the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) to organise the "We-Exhibit 2024" in coordination with the International Trade Centre (ITC) and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). He stated that promoting women empowerment was a Primary agenda of the UK government and affirmed their commitment to continue supporting and promoting women empowerment in collaboration with the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The delegation UK-Pakistan Inward Trade Mission included British High Commission Representative Islamabad Fabian Hartwell, ITC Representative Eva Chang, FCDO Representative Hanifa Begum FCDO Representative Farzana Juna.