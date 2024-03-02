Open Menu

UK-Pakistan Inward Trade Mission Visits SCCI

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2024 | 07:25 PM

UK-Pakistan Inward Trade Mission visits SCCI

The UK-Pakistan Inward Trade Mission visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) to engage with the local business community here on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The UK-Pakistan Inward Trade Mission visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) to engage with the local business community here on Saturday.

Upon arrival, the delegates received a warm welcome from Vice President (VP) SCCI Amer Majeed Sheikh, President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) Dr. Mariam Noman, Sialkot Business Community and WCCI Executive Committee Members.

During the meeting, Vice President SCCI M Amer Majeed Sheikh emphasised the importance of strengthening bilateral relations between the UK and Pakistan. He said the visit presented a unique opportunity to boost trade and investment between the two nations. He conveyed his appreciation to the delegation for attending the exhibition "We-Exhibit 2024", highlighting its role in promoting and supporting women empowerment. The VP SCCI said the presence of the delegation signified a crucial step in strengthening bilateral relations and exploring new avenues of collaboration and trade. He said that the relationship between the UK and Pakistan was deep-rooted, built on shared values and a vision for a prosperous future.

President of the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce Ahmed Jamal Nasir Awan remarked that there was substantial potential for trade between Pakistan and the UK.

He expressed his appreciation for the advanced technology utilised by Forward sports and noted his impression upon observing the significant contribution of women in the workforce to the economy.

Representative of the British High Commission Fabian Hartwell expressed his satisfaction with the collaboration between the British High Commission and the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) to organise the "We-Exhibit 2024" in coordination with the International Trade Centre (ITC) and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). He stated that promoting women empowerment was a Primary agenda of the UK government and affirmed their commitment to continue supporting and promoting women empowerment in collaboration with the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The delegation UK-Pakistan Inward Trade Mission included British High Commission Representative Islamabad Fabian Hartwell, ITC Representative Eva Chang, FCDO Representative Hanifa Begum FCDO Representative Farzana Juna.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology Sports Business Chambers Of Commerce Visit Nasir Birmingham United Kingdom Sialkot Chamber Women Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Heavy snowfall blocks Garamchishma road in Chitral

Heavy snowfall blocks Garamchishma road in Chitral

3 minutes ago
 US academics call on Punjab governor

US academics call on Punjab governor

3 minutes ago
 77,000 kites confiscated this year

77,000 kites confiscated this year

3 minutes ago
 Rain to have salutary impact on wheat

Rain to have salutary impact on wheat

3 minutes ago
 AC Dera visits various areas, checks drainage syst ..

AC Dera visits various areas, checks drainage system of rain water

5 minutes ago
 LWMC begins cleanliness awareness campaign in city

LWMC begins cleanliness awareness campaign in city

5 minutes ago
PHA DG reviews arrangements for floral festival

PHA DG reviews arrangements for floral festival

26 minutes ago
 Teenage girl abducted in Taxila

Teenage girl abducted in Taxila

11 minutes ago
 What we know about Gaza aid convoy deaths

What we know about Gaza aid convoy deaths

11 minutes ago
 Sukkur IBA awards over 292 degrees in 10th Convoca ..

Sukkur IBA awards over 292 degrees in 10th Convocation

11 minutes ago
 Punjab CM believes in practical measures, not holl ..

Punjab CM believes in practical measures, not hollow slogans: Azma

11 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews vast opportunities for domestic, f ..

Meeting reviews vast opportunities for domestic, foreign investment in KP-BoIT

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business