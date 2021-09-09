UrduPoint.com

UK Parliament Passes Johnson's Tax Hike To Finance Health, Social Care Reform

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The UK Parliament on Wednesday gave green light to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's controversial plan that increases contributions to the National Insurance by 1.25 percentage points to fund a reform of the COVID-stricken health and social care systems.

The proposal was approved in a 319-248 vote after a day-long debate in the House of Commons.

Earlier, lawmakers voted against the Labour Party-proposed amendment calling for an assessment of the plan.

The opposition argued that the tax rise would neither fix the social care system nor the health service backlog, but would affect younger people and lower paid workers instead.

