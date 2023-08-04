(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The UK police have released all five eco-activists on conditional bail after they were caught climbing onto the roof of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's home in Kirby Sigston to protest further development of oil and gas fields, the North Yorkshire police department said on Friday.

On Thursday, three men and two women were arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and public nuisance after draping Sunak's mansion with black fabric and spending over three hours on its roof.

"All five suspects who were arrested following the protest in Kirby Sigston on 3 August, have been released on conditional police bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out. The investigation remains ongoing," the police said in a statement.

On Monday, the United Kingdom's government announced that hundreds of new oil and gas licenses would be granted in the country to continue the development of the North Sea oil and gas industry.