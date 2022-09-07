UK Prime Minister Opposes Tax on Excess Corporate Profits Amid Energy Crisis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The newly elected Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, spoke out on Wednesday against the tax on excess profits of companies, saying it is a threat to the country's investment climate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The newly elected Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, spoke out on Wednesday against the tax on excess profits of companies, saying it is a threat to the country's investment climate.

"I am against a windfall tax.

I believe it is the wrong thing to be putting companies off investing in the United Kingdom," Truss told the parliament in her first appearance to the legislature.

On Tuesday, Truss became the new Tory head and UK prime minister, succeeding Boris Johnson, who announced his resignation on July 7 following a series of scandals.