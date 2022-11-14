UK Prime Minister Sunak Outlines 5-Point Action Plan for G20 to Restore Economic Stability

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2022 | 07:15 PM

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday outlined five points for G20 countries to help Ukraine and restore economic stability

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday outlined five points for G20 countries to help Ukraine and restore economic stability.

The G20 summit will be held from November 15-16 on the Indonesian island of Bali. Sunak expects to hold meetings with US President Joe Biden and other world leaders to discuss further help to Ukraine and strengthen collective economic security.

The five-point economic action plan includes, in particular, delivering urgent support where it is needed most during coming winter months, reducing dependency on Russia's grain and food products, as well as energy resources. In addition, Sunak proposes to remain committed to the promotion of free markets and an open global economy, in which enterprise drives growth, as well as working together to provide the financial stability and probity that the international economic situation demands.

"We will stand with Ukraine and we will work to deliver on each element of this five-point plan, promoting free markets and a global economy that is stronger, more stable and more resilient, and that delivers a faster return to growth. This is what the world expects from the responsible members of the G20 - and I know that the UK will emerge the other side of this crisis stronger than before," Sunak said in a statement.

Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire.

According to Sunak, the UK remain the largest European military donor to Ukraine, delivering up to 2.3 billion Pounds ($2.7 billion) of support this year.

