UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Pub Chain Marston's Axes 2,150 Jobs On Virus Curbs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 03:57 PM

UK pub chain Marston's axes 2,150 jobs on virus curbs

British pub chain Marston's on Thursday said it will axe about 2,150 jobs after the government imposed stricter rules on the opening of venues owing to the coronavirus pandemic

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :British pub chain Marston's on Thursday said it will axe about 2,150 jobs after the government imposed stricter rules on the opening of venues owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The affected staff are currently on the UK government's furlough scheme that is paying the bulk of wages for millions of workers but which is being watered down from November.

Marston's employs some 14,000 people across 1,400 pubs, restaurants and hotels in the UK.

"Inevitably, and regrettably, recent restrictions will impact jobs," the group said in a statement.

The government has ordered a majority of pubs currently allowed to remain open to shut each night by 10:00 pm.

While only around 90 minutes earlier than usual on average, pub bosses claim the move means people just stay at home rather than visiting their local establishment.

Thursday's announcement comes one week after rival pub firm Greene King said it would cut 800 jobs.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

United Kingdom November From Government Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza shares afternoon walk with son Izhaan ..

11 minutes ago

KPT shipping movements report

33 seconds ago

Tougher COVID-19 Restrictions to Be Imposed in Lon ..

36 seconds ago

ICRC Begins Facilitation of Release, Repatriation ..

3 minutes ago

UK Sanctions Russian Officials Over Navalny Incide ..

3 minutes ago

Greek Defense Minister, US State Department Offici ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.