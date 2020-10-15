(@FahadShabbir)

British pub chain Marston's on Thursday said it will axe about 2,150 jobs after the government imposed stricter rules on the opening of venues owing to the coronavirus pandemic

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :British pub chain Marston's on Thursday said it will axe about 2,150 jobs after the government imposed stricter rules on the opening of venues owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The affected staff are currently on the UK government's furlough scheme that is paying the bulk of wages for millions of workers but which is being watered down from November.

Marston's employs some 14,000 people across 1,400 pubs, restaurants and hotels in the UK.

"Inevitably, and regrettably, recent restrictions will impact jobs," the group said in a statement.

The government has ordered a majority of pubs currently allowed to remain open to shut each night by 10:00 pm.

While only around 90 minutes earlier than usual on average, pub bosses claim the move means people just stay at home rather than visiting their local establishment.

Thursday's announcement comes one week after rival pub firm Greene King said it would cut 800 jobs.