UK Pub Chain Wetherspoon Says To Create 10,000 Jobs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 02:07 PM

UK pub chain Wetherspoon says to create 10,000 jobs

British pub chain JD Wetherspoon on Tuesday said it would create some 10,000 jobs over four years across the UK and Ireland

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :British pub chain JD Wetherspoon on Tuesday said it would create some 10,000 jobs over four years across the UK and Ireland.

The group, founded and run by Brexit-backing Tim Martin, said the jobs would be a result of investment totalling 200 million ($263 million, 238 million Euros).

The announcement came ahead of Britain's general election Thursday, expected to be won by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives -- a result that would likely allow him to finally force through the country's EU exit.

Martin strongly backs Brexit, dismissing widespread claims that Britain's departure from the bloc would be bad for business.

"We are looking forward to opening many more new pubs as well as investing in existing pubs over the next four years," Wetherspoon chairman Martin said in a company statement Tuesday.

"We are especially pleased that a large proportion of the investment will be in smaller towns and cities which have seen a decline in investment in recent years.

"The fact that we will be creating approximately 10,000 jobs is great news too," Martin added.

Wetherspoon operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels across the UK and Ireland, employing 44,000 staff.

More Stories From Business

