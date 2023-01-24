UK Public Borrowing Hits Record High in December Due to Assistance Measures - Statistics

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Public sector borrowing in the United Kingdom amounted to 27.4 billion pounds ($33.7 billion) in December 2022, which is the highest December figure since record-keeping began in 1993, due to increased spending on household support measures, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Tuesday.

"Public sector borrowing (PSNB ex) in December 2022 was 27.4 billion, the highest December figure since monthly records began in January 1993, largely because of a sharp rise in spending on energy support schemes and an increase in debt interest," the statement said.

Overall, UK public sector debt totaled 2.5 trillion pounds as of December 2022, which equals to 99.5% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

The debt-to-GDP ratio is now the highest since the 1960s, the ONS added.

Over the past months, the UK government has spent considerable public funds on assistance measures to households across the country in order to mitigate the consequences of the energy crisis, including an energy price guarantee that freezes average energy bills at 3,000 pounds until April 2024.

The UK's cost of living crisis has been provoked by growing inflation, which reached 11.1% in October. In November, the Bank of England raised its interest rate by 75 basis points to 3% per annum, the largest single increase in 33 years. The regulator also said that the UK economy had entered a recession expected to last until the second half of 2024.

