UK Publishes Internal Market Bill That May Be in Conflict With Withdrawal Agreement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The UK government on Wednesday published a bill on the internal market that was reported to take precedence over the withdrawal agreement on state aid and trade with Northern Ireland, in particular.

"The Bill will also set out limited and reasonable steps to ensure that the government is always able to deliver on its commitments to the people of Northern Ireland. The UK Government remains fully committed to implementing the Withdrawal Agreement and Northern Ireland Protocol," the government said in a press release accompanying the legislation.