UK Real GDP Falls 0.2% in 2nd Quarter of 2019 Amid Brexit Uncertainty - Statistics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in volume terms fell 0.2 percent in the second quarter of 2019 amid uncertainty surrounding Brexit and increased stock levels ahead of the withdrawal, new data by the UK Office for National Statistics has shown.

"UK gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 0.2% in Quarter 2 (Apr to June) 2019, having grown by 0.5% in the first quarter of the year. This is weaker than market expectations and the latest Bank of England forecast, which were for a flat Quarter 2," the new data revealed.

According to the statistics, increased stockpiling encouraged GDP growth in the first quarter of 2019, but these stocks were partially exhausted in the next quarter.

"There is evidence that stockpiling was taking place in the first quarter of the year, which provided a boost to GDP, with the latest figures showing that these increased stock levels were partly run down in Quarter 2 2019," the Office for National Statistics said.

The data also found that the production sector made the biggest downward contribution to GDP growth over the given period, falling 1.4 percent. The service sector was the only positive contribution to the economy, showing a 0.1 percent increase.

UK citizens voted to leave the European Union in 2016. Brexit was originally scheduled for late March, but UK lawmakers failed to endorse the deal agreed upon by London and Brussels, so the deadline was moved to October 31. Former UK Prime Minister Theresa May was forced to step down due to her failure to deliver the withdrawal. Her successor, Boris Johnson, has affirmed that the country would leave the European Union by the October 31 deadline.