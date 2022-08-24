UrduPoint.com

UK Receives First Australian LNG Tanker In 6 Years - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2022 | 08:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) An Australian tanker carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) has arrived in the UK's southeastern Isle of Grain terminal in Kent for first time since 2016, media reported on Wednesday.

A photo of the Attalos gas tanker was taken just before docking at one of the biggest European LNG factories of the UK's multinational electricity and gas utility company National Grid on the Isle of Grain, the Telegraph reported.

The UK along with other European countries has been importing LNG from Peru, the United States and Qatar as energy deliveries from the Asia-Pacific region are time-consuming and more expensive.

Before the military operation in Ukraine, Russia was the UK's largest supplier of oil, with imports from Russia accounting for 24.1% of refined oil. London had also been importing up to 5.9% of the total UK crude oil and 4.9% of gas from Russia.

According to the statistics office, London has already imposed restrictions on over 96% of goods imported from Russia. In March, the UK government decided to phase out oil imports from Russia by the end of 2022 and to impose an additional 35% import tariff on goods.

