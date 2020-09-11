UK Refuses to Withdraw Internal Market Bill Overriding Brexit Agreement Despite Criticism

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) UK Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove said on Thursday that he told European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic that the UK government would not withdraw its Internal Market Bill in spite of the European Union's concerns over the proposal overriding the Brexit agreement.

"I made it perfectly clear to vice president Sefcovic that we would not be withdrawing this legislation," Gove told reporters, following an emergency meeting between the two officials in London.

The meeting had been requested by the EU after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced the Internal Market Bill to the UK parliament on Wednesday.

According to Johnson, the proposed legislation seeks to ensure barrier-free trade between the United Kingdom's four constituent nations, but the European Commission said in a statement that Sefcovic had warned the UK government that if the bill were to be adopted, "it would constitute an extremely serious violation of the Withdrawal Agreement and of international law.

"

The EU official also called on the UK government to withdraw these measures from the bill in the shortest time possible and in any case by the end of the month, and said that Brussels will not be shy in using some of the mechanisms and legal remedies included in the 2019 Withdrawal Agreement to address any violations of the legal obligations contained in the text, the press release added.

Still, Gove told reporters that, in spite of the EU´s warnings and the internal criticism from lawmakers and politicians from both the ruling Conservative Party and the opposition, the government is looking forward to the second reading of the bill next week.