UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Refuses To Withdraw Internal Market Bill Overriding Brexit Agreement Despite Criticism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 01:20 AM

UK Refuses to Withdraw Internal Market Bill Overriding Brexit Agreement Despite Criticism

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) UK Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove said on Thursday that he told European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic that the UK government would not withdraw its Internal Market Bill in spite of the European Union's concerns over the proposal overriding the Brexit agreement.

"I made it perfectly clear to vice president Sefcovic that we would not be withdrawing this legislation," Gove told reporters, following an emergency meeting between the two officials in London.

The meeting had been requested by the EU after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced the Internal Market Bill to the UK parliament on Wednesday.

According to Johnson, the proposed legislation seeks to ensure barrier-free trade between the United Kingdom's four constituent nations, but the European Commission said in a statement that Sefcovic had warned the UK government that if the bill were to be adopted, "it would constitute an extremely serious violation of the Withdrawal Agreement and of international law.

"

The EU official also called on the UK government to withdraw these measures from the bill in the shortest time possible and in any case by the end of the month, and said that Brussels will not be shy in using some of the mechanisms and legal remedies included in the 2019 Withdrawal Agreement to address any violations of the legal obligations contained in the text, the press release added.

Still, Gove told reporters that, in spite of the EU´s warnings and the internal criticism from lawmakers and politicians from both the ruling Conservative Party and the opposition, the government is looking forward to the second reading of the bill next week.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament European Union Brussels London Reading United Kingdom Brexit 2019 Market From Government Cabinet Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE participates in the closed ministerial meeting ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Man ..

2 hours ago

Zulfi Bukhari terms 'Roshan Digital Account' a le ..

1 hour ago

President Alvi highlights relevance of alternative ..

1 hour ago

NAB arrests former inspector E&T, recovers 330 mln ..

1 hour ago

Italy out to harness culture for the restart at Ex ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.