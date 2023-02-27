UrduPoint.com

UK Regulator Cuts Annual Energy Price Cap For Households By $1,200 From April 1

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2023 | 07:04 PM

UK Regulator Cuts Annual Energy Price Cap for Households by $1,200 From April 1

UK energy regulator Ofgem on Monday announced a reduction in the annual basic tariff on energy for households of almost 1,000 pounds ($1,200) to 3,280 pounds, with the measure set to go into effect from April 1

"From 1 April the energy price cap will be set at an annual level of �3,280 for a dual fuel household paying by direct debit based on typical consumption, a reduction of almost �1,000 from the current level, of �4,279 which reflects recent falls in wholesale energy prices," the regulator said in a statement.

In the event that energy prices continue to go down, consumer energy prices will have decreased by the summer for the first time since the onset of the energy crisis more than a year and a half ago, Ofgem added.

"However, prices are unlikely to fall back to the level we saw before the energy crisis. Even with the extensive package of government support that is currently in place, this is a very tough time for many households across Britain," Ofgem CEO Jonathan Brearley said.

Over the past months, the UK government has spent considerable public funds on assistance measures to households across the country in order to mitigate the consequences of the energy crisis, including an energy price guarantee that freezes average energy bills at 3,000 pounds until April 2024.

