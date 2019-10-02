UrduPoint.com
UK Retail King Tesco Says CEO To Step Down In 2020

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 12:14 PM

UK retail king Tesco says CEO to step down in 2020

Britain's biggest retailer Tesco said Wednesday that CEO Dave Lewis will step down next year, and will be replaced by Walgreens Boots Alliance executive Ken Murphy

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Britain's biggest retailer Tesco said Wednesday that CEO Dave Lewis will step down next year, and will be replaced by Walgreens Boots Alliance executive Ken Murphy.

"My decision to step down as group CEO is a personal one," Lewis said in a brief statement, issued alongside news that Tesco's first-half net profits dipped four percent to �324 million ($398 million, 364 million Euros) from a year earlier.

