UK Retail Sales Extend Recovery From Virus Slump

Fri 23rd October 2020 | 02:25 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :British retail sales have climbed for the fifth month in a row, after a coronavirus-fuelled slump earlier this year, official data showed Friday.

Sales by volume rose 1.5 percent in September from August, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

Retail sales were up 5.5 percent since February, one month before Britain went into lockdown.

The ONS added that online sales declined slightly in September from August to stand at 27.5 percent of all sales. However, this was still higher than the 20.1 percent seen in February.

And in the three months to September, total retail sales volumes soared by 17.

4 percent compared with the prior three months.

That was the biggest quarterly increase on record, according to the ONS.

"Growth in retail sales is beating even the most optimistic expectations," said Richard Lim, chief executive of research consultancy Retail Economics.

"Consumers have proved extremely resilient as cancelled holidays, fewer trips out and less commuting have boosted discretionary spending power to the benefit of some parts of the retail sector.

"Christmas 2020 is going to be like no other and we're also likely to be seeing signs of consumers starting their Christmas shopping earlier."rfj/spm

