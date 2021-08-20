UK retail sales fall for first time since reopening

UK retail sales slid last month after the end of the Euro 2020 football tournament, falling for the first time since shops reopened from lockdown, official data showed Frida

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :UK retail sales slid last month after the end of the Euro 2020 football tournament, falling for the first time since shops reopened from lockdown, official data showed Friday.

Retail sales fell by 2.5 percent in July from June, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement, adding food stores suffered after hospitality venues reopened.

Sales climbed by 0.2 percent in June, as football fans bought food and drink to celebrate the Euros.

Overall retail sales are still 5.8 percent higher than before the start of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the ONS noted.

"Following the Euro 2020-related boost in June, retail sales fell in July to their lowest level since shops reopened in April, but still remain well above pre-pandemic levels," said ONS statistician Jonathan Athow.

"Food sales fell back as further lifting of hospitality restrictions meant consumers had more opportunities to spend outside retail.

"Heavy rainfall at the start of July hit fuel sales, which dipped for the first time since February." England, Scotland and Wales all participated at the Euros that took part across Europe.

The final in London, on July 11, saw England lose to Italy.

By the start of the Euros, most lockdown restrictions had been lifted across much of the UK.