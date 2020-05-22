UrduPoint.com
UK Retail Sales Hit Record Low On Lockdown

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 12:47 PM

UK retail sales hit record low on lockdown

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Retail sales in Britain slumped by a record 18.1 percent in April with the country in lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic, official data showed Friday.

Clothing sales by volume plunged by half compared with March, the Office for National Statistics said.

However, with Britons stuck at home, April saw a record 18-percent jump in online sales of goods overall, the data showed.

