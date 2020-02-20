UK retail sales rebound from sluggish 2019: data

British retail sales rebounded in January, official data showed Thursday, with consumers buoyed by the removal of Brexit uncertainty according to analysts

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :British retail sales rebounded in January, official data showed Thursday, with consumers buoyed by the removal of Brexit uncertainty according to analysts.

Sales by volume rallied 0.9 percent from the previous month, after falling in both November and December, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

That was the largest increase since March 2019 and beat expectations for a 0.7-percent gain.

Consumers were reassured by December's convincing election win for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, according to Paul Dales, economist at research consultancy Capital Economics.

Johnson's Conservative party campaigned to "get Brexit done" -- and Britain subsequently left the European Union on January 31, dispelling long -running uncertainty over Brexit.

"January's retail sales figures showed that December's electionresult gave consumers the confidence to reopen their wallets," Dales said.