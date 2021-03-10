UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Retail Sales Return To Growth In February But "all Eyes On April"

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 02:34 PM

UK retail sales return to growth in February but

Britain's retail sales saw a 1.0 percent growth in February compared with the same period last year, but conditions will continue to be challenging in the coming months amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) said Wednesday

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Britain's retail sales saw a 1.0 percent growth in February compared with the same period last year, but conditions will continue to be challenging in the coming months amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) said Wednesday.

"February saw a return to growth after a disappointing start to the year," said Helen Dickinson, chief executive at the trade association, noting that the reopening of "non-essential" retail in April as scheduled is crucial.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a four-step road-map in late February to ease the COVID-19 lock-down, with schools in England reopening from Monday and non-essential retails to reopen from April 12.

"The prime minister's road-map to reopening prompted a burst in spending on non-food items, such as school uniforms," said Dickinson, adding that "non-food in-store sales remained significantly down." Dickinson said many retailers are still worried about the months ahead, because "previous re-openings have shown that demand can be slow to come back" although many retail businesses hope more customers will return to shops.

Noting the stark comparison between the online shopping and brick-and-mortar store sales, Paul Martin, UK head of retail in KPMG, a professional provider of tax, audit and advisory services, said high street has suffered a heavy blow during the pandemic.

"Online channels recorded strong sales across all categories, with some even registering triple figure growth, whilst high street clothing and health and beauty categories continue to suffer, with sales falling by double figures," Martin said.

Despite the reopening ahead, Martin said he believes the high street will continue to face tough challenges due to subdued demand, thinner margins and rising logistics costs, among others.

"All hopes will be pinned on consumers wanting to break free from home to browse the stores that have been out of bounds for months," Martin said.

As the first part of the "four-step" plan, schools in England reopened from Monday. England is currently under the third national lock-down since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country. Similar restriction measures are also in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia China Germany Same Dickinson Wales Ireland United Kingdom United States February April All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs and JAFZA sign e-commerce cooperatio ..

5 minutes ago

Country nearing shortage of medical, diagnostic eq ..

9 minutes ago

Hina Pervaiz moves PA resolution for children with ..

19 minutes ago

ECP rejects PTI's plea against notification of Sen ..

26 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi stresses modern beekeeping ..

30 minutes ago

Mauritius imposes fresh lockdown after 14 local Co ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.