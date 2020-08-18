UK retailer Marks and Spencer says to axe 7,000 jobs

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Marks and Spencer, the British retail chain selling clothing and food, is to cut around 7,000 jobs as the coronavirus pandemic keeps shoppers away from its stores, it announced Tuesday.

The job cuts, to be carried out over the next three months, include losses from its central support centre, in regional management and in its UK stores, M&S said in statement.