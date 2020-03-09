UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Retailer Tesco Sells Thailand, Malaysia Ops For 8bn

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 01:39 PM

UK retailer Tesco sells Thailand, Malaysia ops for 8bn

Britain's biggest retailer Tesco said Monday that it has agreed to sell its businesses in Thailand and Malaysia to Thai conglomerate CP Group for 8.0 billion ($10.4 billion, 9.2 billion euros)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Britain's biggest retailer Tesco said Monday that it has agreed to sell its businesses in Thailand and Malaysia to Thai conglomerate CP Group for 8.0 billion ($10.4 billion, 9.2 billion Euros).

"Following inbound interest and a detailed strategic review of all options, we are announcing today the proposed sale of Tesco Thailand and Tesco Malaysia," said Chief Executive Dave Lewis in a statement, adding that the supermarket chain would return �5.0 billion of the proceeds to shareholders.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Thailand Sale Malaysia All Billion

Recent Stories

Police book 400 people for pelting stones at Aurat ..

5 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns the Terrorist Attack in the ..

11 minutes ago

Strengthening the Role of Women is one of the Prio ..

11 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Kabul

11 minutes ago

Another remote control attack leaves two injured i ..

39 minutes ago

Col Mujeeb ur Rehman of Pak Army martyred in opera ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.