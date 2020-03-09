UK retailer Tesco sells Thailand, Malaysia ops for 8bn

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Britain's biggest retailer Tesco said Monday that it has agreed to sell its businesses in Thailand and Malaysia to Thai conglomerate CP Group for 8.0 billion ($10.4 billion, 9.2 billion Euros).

"Following inbound interest and a detailed strategic review of all options, we are announcing today the proposed sale of Tesco Thailand and Tesco Malaysia," said Chief Executive Dave Lewis in a statement, adding that the supermarket chain would return �5.0 billion of the proceeds to shareholders.