UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK-Russian Business Ties Improving Despite Brexit Uncertainty - Westminster Russia Forum

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 09:45 PM

UK-Russian Business Ties Improving Despite Brexit Uncertainty - Westminster Russia Forum

UK-Russian business ties are positively developing despite uncertainty over the UK's withdrawal from the European Union, the Westminster Russia Forum's head told Sputnik on Friday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) UK-Russian business ties are positively developing despite uncertainty over the UK's withdrawal from the European Union, the Westminster Russia Forum's head told Sputnik on Friday.

"Functional ties are continuing to improve. We've seen more business delegations going to Moscow and very senior level trade delegations going directly to the top. London and Moscow trade events are increasing and there seems to be a genuine interest from the Russian side in improving political relations, but the UK is a bit preoccupied with Brexit currently. Until we work out what's happening with Brexit things are going to be a bit tricky," Nicholas Cobb said.

He pointed out that Brexit was an internal UK issue and was unlikely to affect Russia.

"I don't think Brexit really factors on many Russians lives.

They look at it as an internal situation for the UK. When it comes to Brexit and business they want some practical answers on customs and exports and whether it will be business as usual. Or if not how things may change and where and how. The business mood is actually improving all the time, which is very positive, so business there and here just need a little certainty on what's going to happen so they can adjust their operations accordingly," Cobb added.

The United Kingdom was initially supposed to leave the European Union on March 29. A withdrawal deal was reached weeks before the date, but the UK lawmakers have refused to pass it. The Brexit deadline was subsequently moved to October 31, but the lack of consensus between Brussels and London still makes a no-deal Brexit a possibility.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Business Moscow Russia European Union Brussels London United Kingdom Brexit March May October All From Top

Recent Stories

NAB rebuts allegations leveled by DAWN as concocte ..

1 minute ago

US to Send Thousands of Troops to Saudi Arabia Fol ..

1 minute ago

Govt to evolve strategy after Maulana's plan: Punj ..

1 minute ago

Merchandise trade deficit shrinks 34.85 % in 3 mon ..

6 minutes ago

Philippines Should Extend Probe Into Police Chief ..

6 minutes ago

US Sanctions 2 South Sudan Businessmen, 6 Companie ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.