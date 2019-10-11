UK-Russian Business Ties Improving Despite Brexit Uncertainty - Westminster Russia Forum

UK-Russian business ties are positively developing despite uncertainty over the UK's withdrawal from the European Union, the Westminster Russia Forum's head told Sputnik on Friday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) UK-Russian business ties are positively developing despite uncertainty over the UK 's withdrawal from the European Union , the Westminster Russia Forum's head told Sputnik on Friday.

"Functional ties are continuing to improve. We've seen more business delegations going to Moscow and very senior level trade delegations going directly to the top. London and Moscow trade events are increasing and there seems to be a genuine interest from the Russian side in improving political relations, but the UK is a bit preoccupied with Brexit currently. Until we work out what's happening with Brexit things are going to be a bit tricky," Nicholas Cobb said.

He pointed out that Brexit was an internal UK issue and was unlikely to affect Russia.

"I don't think Brexit really factors on many Russians lives.

They look at it as an internal situation for the UK. When it comes to Brexit and business they want some practical answers on customs and exports and whether it will be business as usual. Or if not how things may change and where and how. The business mood is actually improving all the time, which is very positive, so business there and here just need a little certainty on what's going to happen so they can adjust their operations accordingly," Cobb added.

The United Kingdom was initially supposed to leave the European Union on March 29. A withdrawal deal was reached weeks before the date, but the UK lawmakers have refused to pass it. The Brexit deadline was subsequently moved to October 31, but the lack of consensus between Brussels and London still makes a no-deal Brexit a possibility.