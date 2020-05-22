UK sales dive, borrowing soars on virus lockdown

UK retail sales dived by a record 18.1 percent in April with the country in coronavirus lockdown, triggering a surge in government borrowing to an unprecedented level, data showed Friday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :UK retail sales dived by a record 18.1 percent in April with the country in coronavirus lockdown, triggering a surge in government borrowing to an unprecedented level, data showed Friday.

Government net borrowing hit a record 62.1 billion ($74.5 billion, 68.3 billion Euros) last month, a colossal increase on the 10.9-billion amount one year earlier, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed.

It comes as the state offers unprecedented financial support to businesses, including paying up to 80 percent of workers' wages.

"The major hit to April's public finances came from both increased government spending... and the delaying of tax payments for businesses," noted Howard Archer, chief economic advisor to the EY ITEM Club research group.

EY estimated that net borrowing would hit at least �320 billion in 2020/21, or 15.6 percent of British GDP.