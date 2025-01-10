(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Britain on Friday announced it had sanctioned 15 new individuals associated with Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro as Foreign Secretary David Lammy branded his presidency illegitimate.

"Nicolas Maduro's claim to power is fraudulent.

The outcome of July's elections was neither free nor fair and his regime does not represent the will of the Venezuelan people," he said, as Maduro was sworn in Friday for a third term following a disputed election.

The sanctions impose travel bans and asset freezes on judges and senior-ranking officials, the UK government said in a statement.

These include the president of the Supreme Tribunal of Justice, Caryslia Rodriguez, who "helped legitimise the 28 July election", it said.