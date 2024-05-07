Open Menu

UK Says Defence Ministry Targeted In Cyberattack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2024 | 07:08 PM

UK says defence ministry targeted in cyberattack

Britain's defence ministry has been the target of a large-scale cyberattack involving the names and banking details of members of the armed forces, a government minister confirmed on Tuesday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Britain's defence ministry has been the target of a large-scale cyberattack involving the names and banking details of members of the armed forces, a government minister confirmed on Tuesday.

Work and pensions minister Mel Stride said the attack was on a system run by an outside firm but was still a "very significant matter".

Former minister Tobias Ellwood said a third-party payroll system used by the defence ministry had been targeted and bore the hallmarks of a Chinese cyberattack.

"Targeting the names of the payroll system and service personnel's bank details, this does point to China because it can be as part of a plan, a strategy to see who might be coerced,", the ex-soldier and former chairman of a parliamentary defence committee, told BBC radio.

The data breach is believed to have also included in some cases personal addresses of serving and former armed forces members.

Stride told Sky News television, which first reported the breach, that the defence ministry had acted "very swiftly" to take the database off line.

But the government was not currently pointing the finger at Beijing, he said.

"That is an assumption.... we are not saying that at this precise moment," he added.

The data breach comes after the UK government in March accused China of targeting the Electoral Commission watchdog and the email accounts of lawmakers.

The Electoral Commission attack was identified in October 2022, but the hackers had first been able to access the commission's systems for more than a year.

China hit back the saying the claims were "malicious slander".

Last June, Google subsidiary Mandiant said online attackers with clear links to China were behind a vast cyberespionage campaign targeting government agencies of interest to Beijing.

Washington has frequently accused Beijing of cyberattacks against US targets.

Last month two British men, including a former UK parliamentary researcher, appeared in court in London accused of spying for China.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps will give further details of the Ministry of Defence data breach to parliament later on Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Attack Google China Washington Parliament Bank London Beijing United Kingdom March June October TV Government Court

Recent Stories

Passport fees update: Check latest details here

Passport fees update: Check latest details here

10 minutes ago
 Zi Solar, Trina Solar join hands to accelerate sol ..

Zi Solar, Trina Solar join hands to accelerate solar energy adoption

4 minutes ago
 Babar Azam eyes multiple records during Ireland, E ..

Babar Azam eyes multiple records during Ireland, England tours

25 minutes ago
 Regular exhibitions imperative to exploit full pot ..

Regular exhibitions imperative to exploit full potential of Faisalabad: FCCI Act ..

5 minutes ago
 Rs 821.7m fine imposed on 7834 electricity thieves ..

Rs 821.7m fine imposed on 7834 electricity thieves, 6234 arrested in 241 days: F ..

5 minutes ago
 German CG calls on Sindh Governor

German CG calls on Sindh Governor

5 minutes ago
Punjab CM Maryam briefed on CBD projects

Punjab CM Maryam briefed on CBD projects

48 minutes ago
 Development of education sector, top priority of G ..

Development of education sector, top priority of Govt: Provincial Minister of Un ..

23 minutes ago
 Rupee slightly goes up against US dollar in interb ..

Rupee slightly goes up against US dollar in interbank

54 minutes ago
 Mirpurkhas MP demands action against illegal encro ..

Mirpurkhas MP demands action against illegal encroachments on LBOD, Dhoro Nala

23 minutes ago
 Pak-China Lab for AI&SA established at UAF

Pak-China Lab for AI&SA established at UAF

45 minutes ago
 RPO awards cash prizes, certificates to traffic wa ..

RPO awards cash prizes, certificates to traffic wardens

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Business