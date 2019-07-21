UrduPoint.com
UK Says Iran Seized Stena Impero Tanker In Omani Territorial Waters - Source

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 08:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) The UK Permanent Mission to the United Nations sent a letter to the UN Security Council, saying that the Stena Impero tanker had been seized by Iran in the Omani territorial waters, a source in the UN Security Council told Sputnik.

"It is stated in this letter that the tanker was captured in the Omani territorial waters," the source said on late Saturday.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps captured the Stena Impero tanker on Friday allegedly for breaking international laws and brought it into an Iranian port. Its crew of 23 sailors remains on board.

The incident came after UK Marines helped detain an Iranian tanker off Gibraltar on July 4 on suspicion it was carrying oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused London of piracy.

