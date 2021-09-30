UK second-quarter economic growth upgraded to 5.5%

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Britain's economy rebounded by a better-than-expected 5.5 percent in the second quarter as households spent more and saved less as a result of easing lockdown restrictions, official data showed Thursday.

Gross domestic product in the three months to June was hiked sharply from the previous estimate of 4.8 percent, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.