UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Secures First Post-Brexit Free Trade Agreement With Japan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 01:13 PM

UK Secures First Post-Brexit Free Trade Agreement With Japan

The UK government announced on Friday that it agreed with Japan its first free trade agreement following its departure from the European Union in January

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The UK government announced on Friday that it agreed with Japan its first free trade agreement following its departure from the European Union in January.

"The UK has secured a free trade agreement with Japan, which is the UK's first major trade deal as an independent trading nation and will increase trade with Japan by an estimated �15.2 billion [$19.5]," the UK government said in a statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

European Union United Kingdom Japan January From Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Russian, German Parliaments Call for Independent E ..

2 minutes ago

Cambodia sees almost 69-pct drop in int'l tourist ..

2 minutes ago

Satellite navigation conference to open in SW Chin ..

2 minutes ago

6.4 mln Indians likely COVID-19 infected in May: s ..

6 minutes ago

S. Korea's economy faced with rising uncertainty o ..

6 minutes ago

NIC to hold webinar titled "Health Innovation by a ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.