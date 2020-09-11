UK Secures First Post-Brexit Free Trade Agreement With Japan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The UK government announced on Friday that it agreed with Japan its first free trade agreement following its departure from the European Union in January

"The UK has secured a free trade agreement with Japan, which is the UK's first major trade deal as an independent trading nation and will increase trade with Japan by an estimated �15.2 billion [$19.5]," the UK government said in a statement.