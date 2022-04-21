UrduPoint.com

UK Seeks To Strengthen Economic Ties With Iran - Johnson's Aide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2022 | 10:21 PM

UK Seeks to Strengthen Economic Ties With Iran - Johnson's Aide

The United Kingdom wants to improve trade relations with Iran, an aide to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, adding that this will be possible once the Iranian nuclear deal is revived

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The United Kingdom wants to improve trade relations with Iran, an aide to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, adding that this will be possible once the Iranian nuclear deal is revived.

On March 16, the UK paid back nearly 400 million Pounds (about $521.2 million) owed to Iran for failing to deliver tanks as far back as the 1970s.

Answering the question whether this would lead to the UK normalizing economic ties with the country, the aide, who wished to remain anonymous, said that London is "seeking constructive relations" with Iran, the Islamic Republic news Agency reported. According to the media, the aide noted that improving economic ties with Iran would be possible when a new nuclear deal is signed, which will ease sanctions pressure on the republic.

The previous nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, was signed by Iran, the five permanent members of UN Security Council (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States), Germany and the European Union in 2015. Then US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018 and imposed new sanctions on Tehran, thus impeding trade with the country.

In April 2021, the remaining parties to the agreement, along with the US, began negotiations to restore the nuclear agreement, working in Vienna. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced a pause in the Vienna talks "due to external factors" in March 2022.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Iran Russia China Nuclear France European Union Trump Germany Vienna London Tehran Lead United Kingdom United States March April 2015 2018 Media From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Nigerian Chief of Defence calls on CJCSC

Nigerian Chief of Defence calls on CJCSC

30 seconds ago
 'Khuli kacheri' becomes regular feature of ICT pol ..

'Khuli kacheri' becomes regular feature of ICT police

32 seconds ago
 Phoenix Ghost Drones Developed by US in Response t ..

Phoenix Ghost Drones Developed by US in Response to Ukrainian Requirements - Pen ..

33 seconds ago
 War in Ukraine: Latest developments

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

36 seconds ago
 IMFC Fails to Agree on Final Communique Due to Dis ..

IMFC Fails to Agree on Final Communique Due to Disagreements on Russia's Operati ..

6 minutes ago
 UK Bans Imports of Russian Silver, Wood Products, ..

UK Bans Imports of Russian Silver, Wood Products, High Quality Goods

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.