UK Sending Second Warship to Persian Gulf Amid Tensions With Iran - Reports

The United Kingdom will send a second warship to the Persian Gulf amid mounting tensions with Iran, local media reported on Friday

12th July, 2019

The decision comes after Iranian cleric Kazem Sedighi said earlier in the day that Iran would "slap Britain in the face" for "daring" to seize an Iranian oil tanker, allegedly carrying crude oil to Syria, in Gibraltar, a UK overseas territory.

UK Royal Navy's HMS Duncan air-defense destroyer is expected to leave for the Persian Gulf in the coming days, Sky news broadcaster specified.

It will operate alongside Royal Navy's HMS Montrose frigate and US vessels, without joining an international maritime coalition that Washington has proposed to establish.

Four UK mine hunters and an auxiliary ship of the UK Royal Fleet are also stationed in the region.