UK Set to Increase Defense Budget by Around $1.8Bln Amid Ukrainian Conflict - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) The United Kingdom intends to increase defense spending by around 1.5 billion Pounds ($1.8 billion) in view of the ongoing Ukrainian conflict, The Telegraph newspaper reported.

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is expected to announce the increase for fiscal year 2025 in the spring of 2023, according to the newspaper.

The UK Treasury has accepted the argument that the defense ministry's budget should not fall relative to inflation amid the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine, the report said.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, following calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up its financial and military support for Kiev.