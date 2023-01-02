UK Stops Importing Russian LNG - Foreign Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) The United Kingdom has fully stopped imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG), the UK's Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"Today the UK has ended all imports of Russian Liquefied Natural Gas," the ministry said on Twitter.

In November 2022, the foreign ministry said the country would halt imports of Russian LNG starting January 1, 2023.