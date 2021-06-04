UK strikes trade deal with Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein

Britain on Friday announced a free trade deal with European nations Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein that will slash tariffs on British food and farm products

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Britain on Friday announced a free trade deal with European nations Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein that will slash tariffs on British food and farm products.

"Today's deal will be a major boost for our trade with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, growing an economic relationship already worth �21.

6 billion ($30 billion, 25 billion Euros), while supporting jobs and prosperity" across the UK, International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.