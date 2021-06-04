UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Strikes Trade Deal With Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 05:28 PM

UK strikes trade deal with Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein

Britain on Friday announced a free trade deal with European nations Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein that will slash tariffs on British food and farm products

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Britain on Friday announced a free trade deal with European nations Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein that will slash tariffs on British food and farm products.

"Today's deal will be a major boost for our trade with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, growing an economic relationship already worth �21.

6 billion ($30 billion, 25 billion Euros), while supporting jobs and prosperity" across the UK, International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Norway Iceland United Kingdom Liechtenstein Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Bilawal lashes out at ongoing “process of accoun ..

3 minutes ago

Russia reports 8,947 new COVID-19 cases, 377 death ..

33 minutes ago

Pakistani Diaspora in developed countries can vita ..

1 minute ago

PO arrested in Sargodha

1 minute ago

OMV Does Not Expect That Completion of Nord Stream ..

1 minute ago

Putin Says No Deaths Recorded After Vaccination Wi ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.