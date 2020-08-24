UK supermarket giant Tesco to create 16,000 jobs

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Supermarket giant Tesco said Monday it will create 16,000 permanent UK jobs to meet soaring online demand for groceries triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The supermarket expects the majority of these roles to be filled by colleagues who joined on a temporary basis at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but who now want to stay with the business permanently," Britain's biggest retailer said in a statement.