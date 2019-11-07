UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Supermarket Sainsbury's Sinks Into Red On Overhaul

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 04:53 PM

UK supermarket Sainsbury's sinks into red on overhaul

Sainsbury's plunged into a net loss in the first half on costly store closures, the British supermarket said Thursday -- and after it recently failed to merge with Walmart-owned AsdaSainsbury's plunged into a net loss in the first half on costly store closures, the British supermarket said Thursday -- and after it recently failed to merge with Walmart-owned Asda

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Sainsbury's plunged into a net loss in the first half on costly store closures, the British supermarket said Thursday -- and after it recently failed to merge with Walmart-owned Asda.

Sainsbury's chalked up a loss after tax of 38 million ($49 million, 44 million Euros) in the 28 weeks to September 21, the retailer said in a trading update.

That contrasted with net profit of 123 million a year earlier.

Pre-tax profit nosedived 92 percent to 9.0 million.

Sainsbury's, the nation's second biggest supermarket company after retail king Tesco, said Thursday that it took a 203-million charge in the first half, mostly owing to store closures.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company September Million

Recent Stories

Rabi’s video leaks: Sudden disappearance of sing ..

4 minutes ago

Malaysian Foreign Minister Says Pompeo's Offer for ..

5 minutes ago

Irish sprinter Bennett leaves Bora

5 minutes ago

ICCI conference, exhibition to start from Nov13

5 minutes ago

Dollar loses 05 paisa against Rupee

7 minutes ago

KP Govt to provide gas, electricity to industry on ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.