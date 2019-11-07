Sainsbury's plunged into a net loss in the first half on costly store closures, the British supermarket said Thursday -- and after it recently failed to merge with Walmart-owned AsdaSainsbury's plunged into a net loss in the first half on costly store closures, the British supermarket said Thursday -- and after it recently failed to merge with Walmart-owned Asda

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Sainsbury's plunged into a net loss in the first half on costly store closures, the British supermarket said Thursday -- and after it recently failed to merge with Walmart-owned Asda.

Sainsbury's chalked up a loss after tax of 38 million ($49 million, 44 million Euros) in the 28 weeks to September 21, the retailer said in a trading update.

That contrasted with net profit of 123 million a year earlier.

Pre-tax profit nosedived 92 percent to 9.0 million.

Sainsbury's, the nation's second biggest supermarket company after retail king Tesco, said Thursday that it took a 203-million charge in the first half, mostly owing to store closures.